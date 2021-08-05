LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will reduce five morning and afternoon trips between commuter service routes 785, 786 and 787 early next month to streamline each commuter route and compensate for low ridership.
The transit agency previously reduced commuter service in April due to a significant drop in ridership as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new schedule will start in September.
AVTA operates 25 buses plus five spares for the commuter service. Each bus has a 53-passenger load capacity. The agency will reduce the total bus count to 24 buses including four spares.
According to a ridership analysis, the last two trips for Route 785, which has a total of nine morning and afternoon trips to and from downtown Los Angeles Monday through Friday, carried an average of 16 passengers in the morning and afternoon trips. The AVTA seeks to eliminate the last two runs.
Route 786 has five morning and afternoon trips to and from Century City and West Los Angeles each weekday. AVTA data showed that the last trips carried an average of 16 passengers in the morning and afternoon. The last run would also be eliminated.
Route 787, which has nine morning and afternoon trips to and from west San Fernando Valley, had an average of 15 passengers on the eight and ninth trips in the morning and afternoon. Those last two runs would be eliminated, according to a presentation at the July 27 meeting by AVTA Chief Operating Officer Martin Tompkins.
“Have we let the veteran community know about these changes?” Director Michelle Flanagan asked. “Because I know some veterans rely on these buses to get to appointments down at the VA.”
Tompkins said veterans were informed about changes.
According to results of an AVTA passenger survey, 76.67% of respondents said the new schedule met their transportation needs. Another 96.72% indicated that they expected to ride more than their normal work week in the next three months.
