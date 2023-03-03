AVTA community room

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will upgrade its community room with new video and audio equipment and other enhancements that will include larger public monitors, microphones with enhanced sound quality, web-ready high-definition cameras, a voting system, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant adjustable height lectern and side monitors and digital nameplates for the seats at the dais.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will upgrade its community room with new video and audio equipment and other enhancements to enable meetings to be broadcast on the web.

AVTA’s Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a sole respondent contract with Matrix Audio Visual Designs of Burbank to purchase the equipment and install upgrades to the community room for an amount not to exceed $324,004.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.