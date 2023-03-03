LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will upgrade its community room with new video and audio equipment and other enhancements to enable meetings to be broadcast on the web.
AVTA’s Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a sole respondent contract with Matrix Audio Visual Designs of Burbank to purchase the equipment and install upgrades to the community room for an amount not to exceed $324,004.
“Our intent is to be able to televise AVTA, (Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District) and other community events from this room,” AVTA Chairman Marvin Crist said at the meeting.
The equipment upgrades will include larger public monitors, microphones with enhanced sound quality, web-ready high-definition cameras, a voting system, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant adjustable height lectern and side monitors and digital nameplates for the seats at the dais.
The transit agency released a Request for Proposals on Nov. 29 for the project. The solicitation documents were posted to the AVTA website and advertisements placed in the Antelope Valley Press and “Our Weekly Lancaster” newsletter, a staff report by Cecil Foust, interim Procurement and Contracts officer said.
The local chambers of commerce were also notified via their respective newsletters and email lists. In addition, 43 firms were notified via email and the agency’s online bidding system with instructions for downloading the Request for Proposal. Nine firms registered and downloaded the Request for Proposal, the report said.
Six firms attended a mandatory pre-proposal meeting in December.
“Three addenda were issued, with the first one moving the closing date to (Jan. 26) to address what was considered too short of a timeline at the pre-bid conference,” the report said.
Matrix Audio was ultimately the only firm to submit a bid. AVTA’s evaluation committee gave the firm a high score.
“In addition to their fair and reasonable pricing, they provided the best solution for AVTA,” the report said. “It was obvious that their past in-depth experience gave them a clear insight into our requirements.”
