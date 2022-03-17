LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is North America’s first all-electric transit agency.
To mark this accomplishment, AVTA’s Board of Directors held a parking lot celebration at the agency’s headquarters, Wednesday morning, with state, county and city officials and other dignitaries in attendance.
“It’s a great day in the Antelope Valley,” AVTA Chairman Marvin Crist began.
Crist noted that, in 2016, the AVTA, prompted by Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, wanted to make a change in the world.
“The mayor came up to us and said, ‘We’ll change it, one bus at a time,’ ” Crist said. “We did it.”
Parris credited Crist.
“Trust me,” Parris said. “It would not have happened without Marvin Crist.”
He added: “We wanted to create a template for the world to follow, that if you do this, our grandchildren will survive. We want to make it so easy that they can’t say no. We started with the buses; now we need to go to school buses.”
Parris encouraged those in audience to speak to their local school Board members.
“If you know anybody on those school Boards, talk to them, because it’s essential,” Parris said.
In February 2016, the AVTA’s Board of Directors voted to purchase up to 85 new all-electric zero emission buses from BYD, officially becoming the first transit agency in the nation to commit to a 100% electric fleet.
Crist praised AVTA’s staff for their efforts. He thanked Parris, BYD North America President Stella Li and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
“They’re the ones that had the vision; they’re the ones that went to China and brought a major manufacturer back to the United States and to the city of Lancaster,” Crist said.
The majority of AVTA’s buses came from BYD’s 550,000 square-foot Lancaster plant, where some 750 union employees built them.
In January, AVTA received its 20th electric MCI coach for its commuter routes. The addition of these buses, along with the 57 BYD zero-emission buses and 10 GreenPower EV Star Mircotransit vans, enables the agency to place into service a 100% zero-emission transit fleet.
That zero-emission fleet saved the agency from purchasing 1.75 million gallons of diesel fuel, a savings of $2.5 million, Crist said, and prevented the release of more than 40 million pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. At the end of 2021, AVTA logged more than seven million electric miles.
California Air Resources Board Chair Liane M. Randolph congratulated AVTA and the Board for achieving a goal 18 years earlier than the 2040 requirement identified in California’s important Innovative Clean Transit regulation.
“Transitioning an entire fleet to zero-emission technology, 100% zero-emission, is an amazing feat,” Randolph said.
Randolph added AVTA serves local fixed routes, commuter routes to downtown Los Angeles and on-demand service, each with its own challenge for electrification.
“The AVTA has met those challenges, and so AVTA is showing other transit agencies the real world solutions that will demonstrate the innovation and imagination and the problem-solving that it takes to make this transition,” Randolph said.
Chad Edison, chief deputy secretary for rail and transit at California State Transportation Agency, applauded the leaders in the AVTA and the community for transitioning to a zero-emission fleet long before the state adopted its requirement.
“It’s really good to be early and have that vision ahead of everybody else in a way that really stood out when funding opportunities were available,” Edison said.
The California State Transportation Agency, California Energy Commission, and California Public Utilities Commission joined CARB Chair Randolph in recognizing AVTA’s achievement along with representatives from the offices of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined the AVTA Board of Directors at the event to personally congratulate AVTA for their hard work and diligence.
“The fact that the nation’s first fully electric transit agency is anchored here sends a clear message: the pioneering spirit continues to thrive in the AV,” Barger said. “It’s an honor to have been part of this effort. I‘ve worked alongside local Antelope Valley leaders to fund the initial pilot project that led to today’s milestone event. The reality of today’s over the top gas prices is a stark reminder that we must continue investing in eco-friendly mass transit. It’s no longer become a choice — it’s more of a necessity.”
Palmdale City Councilman Richard Loa and Lancaster City Councilman Raj Malhi, who also sit on the AVTA Board, presented proclamations as well.
