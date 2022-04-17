LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority officials and employees recently celebrated the transit agency’s milestone as North America’s first all-electric, zero-emission transit agency. This month, the agency marks its 30th anniversary.
The AVTA was established in April 1992 in response to an expressed desire from Antelope Valley residents for public transportation. A Joint Powers Agreement between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, and Los Angeles County was developed to govern the organization of the newly formed agency. Each jurisdiction has two members on the AVTA Board of Directors.
The first AVTA bus, a diesel-powered Gillig, rolled down the streets of Lancaster and Palmdale, three months later. During that first year, AVTA launched three services: local transit, commuter service to Los Angeles, and a dial-a-ride paratransit service.
“During a year of remarkable and historical achievements at AVTA, the staff is taking a moment to celebrate a simpler milestone,” AVTA Chairman of the Board Marvin Crist said. “This agency started from humble beginnings and has been built into a nationally known transit agency, recently becoming the first 100% all-electric, zero-emission transit agency in North America.”
Over its 30-year existence, AVTA says it has stayed dedicated to serving the residents of the Antelope Valley. AVTA exists to mobilize and empower the AV community by connecting people to resources for opportunities that enrich and elevate their lives.
“The staff of AVTA sincerely believes and follows this vision of why we exist,” Martin Tompkins, AVTA executive director and CEO, said. “In the next 30 years, we look forward to continuing our Board of Directors’ vision for a greener and technologically superior transit system serving the citizens of Lancaster, Palmdale and the rural northern Los Angeles County communities.”
