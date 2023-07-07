AVTA budget

Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors (from left) alternate director Kathy Mac Laren, Director Richard Loa, Chairman Marvin Crist, Raj Malhi, Vice Chair Dianne Knippel and Michelle Flanagan attend the board’s June 27 meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a fiscal year 2023-24 budget totaling approximately $72.7 million, including about $34.8 million in operating expenditures and $37.8 million for capital projects.

The capital projects include completion of the headquarters and transit facility upgrades, though the agency will need to revisit the jurisdictional contributions between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and Los Angeles County in the near future.

