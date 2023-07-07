LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a fiscal year 2023-24 budget totaling approximately $72.7 million, including about $34.8 million in operating expenditures and $37.8 million for capital projects.
The capital projects include completion of the headquarters and transit facility upgrades, though the agency will need to revisit the jurisdictional contributions between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and Los Angeles County in the near future.
Chief Financial Officer Judy Vaccaro-Fry presented the proposed budget at the board’s June 27 meeting.
The $35.8 million operating budget includes a $34.8 million in revenue with a projected $500,000 increase in fare revenue for a total of $2.5 million in fare revenue as post-pandemic ridership increases. The largest revenue source is about $17.7 million in tax revenue via The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The $37.8 million capital project budget includes an approximately $27.7 million rollover from fiscal year 2023. The largest expenditure in the capital budget is an estimated $17.9 million for 19 expansion vehicles plus two additional non-emergency transport. The agency will also spend about $14.3 million on facility improvements for land, a future solar energy facility to power the transit agency’s main building and vehicle fleet, security lighting and a restroom for the employee wellness center.
“We’ve got a lot of things that we’re looking to do in this capital budget,” Vaccaro-Fry said.
AVTA board Chairman Marvin Crist asked Vaccaro-Fry about the future of the agency’s solvency.
The AVTA operates under a Joint Powers Agreement between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and LA County. The cities pay a larger jurisdictional share than the county. LA County accounts for 34% of miles driven vs. 33% for Lancaster and 32% for Palmdale, according to 2022 figures. Crist has, for the past several years, advocated for the county to pay more.
“Under the current jurisdictional contributions, are we sustainable?” Crist asked.
“For FY24, yes we are,” Vaccaro-Fry said. “We should have the conversation going into FY25 or as soon as possible.”
“When does it become critical?” Crist said.
“Critical is FY27,” Vaccaro-Fry said, adding that refers to the operating budget only.
