LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will continue to provide bus stop maintenance services at all stop locations within the city through fiscal year 2025-26, under a Memorandum of Understanding approved by the City Council.
“The level of service provided by AVTA under the first MOU has been excellent,” a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services, said.
AVTA is a joint powers authority that provides zero-emission transit services in Lancaster, Palmdale and unincorporated portions of Los Angeles County.
The transit agency serves more than 335 stops in Lancaster. Bus stop amenities are installed by AVTA’s member jurisdictions. Prior to 2016, shelter locations in Lancaster were maintained primarily by city staff and contracted services, according to the report.
Lancaster entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with AVTA, in 2016, for bus stop maintenance that included trash disposal, paint touch-up, replacement of trash can liners and pressure washing all amenities and grounds a minimum of six feet of surrounding bus stop area.
The transit agency receives direct funding from the Federal Transit Administration that allows the AVTA to be reimbursed up to 80% of its direct maintenance costs, the report said. The AVTA can then provide bus stop maintenance services at a cost savings to the city; however, the federal funding cannot pass through directly to the city.
According to the MOU, the annual payments (billed quarterly) for the bus stop services will be $85,290 for fiscal year 2021-22; $87,422 for fiscal year 2022-23; $89,608 for fiscal year $89,608: $91,848 for fiscal year 2024-25; and $94,144 for fiscal year 2025-26.
The City Council unanimously approved the agreement at Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.