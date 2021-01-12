LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency unanimously agreed to participate in the Rural School Bus Pilot Project Grant program and apply for a school bus purchase, contingent on receipt of a $165,000 grant.
“We’ve participated in this grant project a number of times,” AVSTA CEO Morris Fuseiier said at the Board of Director’s Dec. 8 meeting.
The program had some grant money left over from the last cycle and offered for the AV Schools Transportation Agency to participate in it again, pending Board approval.
The Board agreed to purchase a Thomas 2022 Saf-T-Liner HDX compressed natural gas special education bus. The total cost is $216,656. If the agency receives the grant, the total cost to the AVSTA would be about $51,656.
