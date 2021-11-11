LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency will spend up to $40,000 on a modular building for office space and storage expansion.
The AVSTA’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to purchase a 10-foot-by-32-foot manufactured modular office building from Mobile Modular Management Corp. at their Tuesday morning meeting.
The building will be adjacent to the agency’s office on Avenue L-8, CEO Morris Fuselier said.
The agency purchased two lots near the office that will be used for additional parking in addition to another building, where they will be able to move safety to clear up more space in the main building.
The agency added a technician, last year, and does not have space in the existing building for the technician to have his own office. The technician had a makeshift space with the drivers room. But with students back in school and drivers coming to the office, the cubicle was taking up too much space along with the limited number of people who could be in the room at one time.
“We looked at renting a building for our technology department, for our technician, and for storage,” Fuselier said.
As much as it would cost to lease a building, the Board thought it would more prudent to buy one, he added.
The building will have an office on one end and storage on the other.
“That’s a project that will give us a little bit more space in here,” he said. “It gives us a little bit more space to store our technology.”
The AVSTA has gone nearly paperless in the past few years with technology taking over for handwritten bulletin boards, swipe cards and monitors throughout the building.
