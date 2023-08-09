LANCASTER — About a dozen healthcare workers and their supporters rallied Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk in front of Antelope Valley Medical Center in support of a proposed bill that would set a statewide $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in California that supporters say would help alleviate staffing shortages and improve patient care.
Critics of the bill say it would reduce access to care and increase costs for all.
The bill, Senate Bill 525, was introduced by state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles. As of July 13, it was re-referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
The healthcare workers covered by the proposed bill include those who provide services in nursing, caregiving, housekeeping, guard duties, clerical, food services, laundry, medical care and other patient-care related services, according to Nathan Click of the United Healthcare Workers.
The healthcare facilities covered by the bill include hospitals, urgent care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, skilled nursing facilities, Federally-Qualified Health Centers and other primary care clinics, outpatient settings, physician offices, dialysis clinics, behavioral health centers and integrated healthcare delivery systems.
The healthcare workers are represented by the SEIU-UHW (Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West) union.
The healthcare industry is experiencing a massive worker shortage, Click said.
“What we’re seeing is healthcare workers are making minimum wage when they could go across the street to Target, have less demanding jobs and receive higher pay,” he said. “This is all about solving the healthcare staffer shortage and be able to attract and retain workers who are so desperately needed. It directly affects patient care.”
Walter Marroquin, a cook at AV Medical Center, and Claudia Alcala, who does billing for the hospital, were the speakers.
“The cost of living in our state has been skyrocketing,” said Marroquin, who has worked at the hospital for about seven years. “Gas prices, food prices, rent, the cost of buying a home, all of them are going up but the pay for healthcare workers has not kept pace. Many of us are working second jobs just to make ends meet.”
Many healthcare workers are leaving for better-paying, less-stressful jobs; that puts more stress on the workers who remain because they take on extra duties, he added.
“Those of us left are stretched to the breaking point trying to cover the work and the patient care that used to have two or three workers,” Marroquin said. “It’s disheartening to witness dedicated caregivers like myself working double shifts back to back or even over 12 hours because of the scarcity of staff.”
He added: “Patient care is the heart of what we do in the healthcare industry. It is the reason why we choose this path in the first place. When we are stretched thin, our patients don’t get the care they deserve.”
Alcala has worked at AV Medical Center for four years and 16 years overall in the healthcare industry.
“Not so long ago, I was making less than $25 an hour,” she said. “And let me tell you, it was a constant uphill battle to make it through each month. Working two jobs to just provide for my family and myself was physically and emotionally draining.”
Alcala recently started earning $25 an hour, which allowed her to let go of her second job and focus on her primary job.
“While I’m grateful for the improvement, the truth remains that I’m still barely making it,” she said. “I can’t help but think of my colleagues who are still earning less than $25 an hour, struggling to make ends meet while providing exceptional care to our patients. Patient care is the heart of what we do in our healthcare industry; it is the reason why we choose this path in the first place. But how can we provide the best care possible if we, the very caregivers, are burdened with financial worries.”
The proposed $25 minimum wage would help the industry retain experienced healthcare workers and encourage new ones to join them.
“When healthcare professionals are relieved of financial stress they can focus wholeheartedly on their patients,” she said.
Bishop V. Jesse Smith, who serves as chairman of the African American Leadership Coalition, expressed his support for the proposed bill.
“If there is nothing that is more important that we must focus on it is to make sure that healthcare workers are given the respect and given the dignity that they deserve,” he said.
The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement also supports the proposed bill.
“California patients are facing a crisis,” council President Xochitl Cobarruvias said. “Many healthcare workers are struggling with low wages and poor working conditions causing them to leave the healthcare field. Because of this, our communities of color, our immigrants, and those in low-income situations are struggling even more to get proper healthcare.”
The Association of California Healthcare Districts is opposed to the proposed bill.
“SB 525 would increase costs for healthcare providers throughout California, including hospitals and community clinics, by $8 billion every year. This massive unfunded increase will put further strain on health care providers already struggling to keep our doors open for patients,” Cathy Martin, CEO of the Association of California Healthcare Districts said in a statement. “California’s healthcare districts provide care to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged patients in our state. SB 525 would disproportionately hurt those who are already slipping through the cracks of our healthcare system.”
