Healthcare rally

Claudia Alcala (center), who does billing for Antelope Valley Medical Center, speaks during a rally Tuesday afternoon in favor of Senate Bill 525, which would set a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in California that supporters say will help address staffing shortages in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — About a dozen healthcare workers and their supporters rallied Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk in front of Antelope Valley Medical Center in support of a proposed bill that would set a statewide $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in California that supporters say would help alleviate staffing shortages and improve patient care.

Critics of the bill say it would reduce access to care and increase costs for all.

