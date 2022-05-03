LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Medical Center and the Antelope Valley Breastfeeding Coalition are inviting nursing mothers to take part in a breast milk drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday.
The event, to collect breast milk to help premature or ill newborns, will be held at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West in Lancaster, next to City of Hope.
As home to the region’s only neonatal intensive care unit, AVMC cares for more than 400 premature or ill newborns each year.
These patients receive health-boosting breast milk, preferably from their own mothers. However, in cases where the mother has a low milk supply, is ill or on certain medications, or in cases of adoption or surrogacy, breast milk donated by other mothers can be life-saving, hospital officials said.
Last year, the NICU used 84 gallons of donor milk to treat infants in its care.
“Breast milk is the best gift you can give to a premature infant who is fighting for their life,” NICU Medical Director Dr. Murugesa Thangavel said. “It increases their chance for survival and decreases the chance of a life-threating infection.”
AVMC was designated a Breast Milk Depot in 2017 by BreastfeedLA, a nonprofit breastfeeding advocacy organization. It is one of only four designated milk collection sites in Los Angeles County. This means nursing mothers can drop off breast milk at the Women and Infants Pavilion and it will be processed, pasteurized and distributed to infants in need.
During this year’s event, AVMC will honor milk donor Vanessa Apollo. After experiencing a tragic loss, she found the courage to continue pumping her breast milk and has donated 161 bags of frozen breast milk. Organizers hope Vanessa’s story of strength, openness and selflessness inspires others to give.
Mothers interested in donating breast milk during the drive will be screened and given a blood test to ensure the safety of their milk. Frozen breast milk is appreciated.
For details, call 661-726-6210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.