LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Medical Center has hired Joya Henderson as its new chief nursing officer.
Henderson will be responsible for overseeing the quality and performance of the clinical operations and patient care services, according to a release announcing her selection.
“I’m honored to be part of the hospital’s leadership team and look forward to fostering a culture of compassion, mentorship, and professional development among the nursing staff,” Henderson said in the release. “I applaud our nurses that are steadfast to growing their profession and focused on patient-centered care. I look forward to making a positive impact in AVMC’s healthcare delivery to enhance the overall experience of our patients.”
With more than 20 years of nursing experience, encompassing such diverse areas as emergency room, intensive care, surgical recovery, gastrointestinal lab and other units, Henderson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the new role, hospital officials said.
In her previous roles, including more than 14 years in various management positions, she has lead and coordinated multi-disciplinary efforts during the COVID pandemic and spearheaded the establishment of a regional spine clinic, among other accomplishments.
Henderson earned a Masters degree in business administration from Los Angeles Pacific University in San Dimas, and a Masters degree in nursing from the American Sentinel University in Aurora, Colo.
“Joya is a fantastic addition to our administrative team and with her extensive background, I know she will excel in her role,” AVMC CEO Edward Mirzabegian said in the release. “As we continue to grow our programs and prepare for the future, Joya will work with our nurses to enhance the quality and continuum of patient-centered care.”
