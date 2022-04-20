LANCASTER — Just over two years after admitting its first patients with COVID-19, Antelope Valley Medical Center announced, Tuesday, it was without any COVID-19 patients for the first time in the pandemic.
Hospital officials cautioned the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 could change at any time, but “at this moment in time, AVMC staff can exhale and acknowledge this milestone,” the statement read. “AVMC recognizes the physicians, nurses and staff that have stayed strong and true on the frontlines of this pandemic.”
AVMC CEO Edward Mirzabegian said in a statement that he extends his sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the entire Antelope Valley Medical Center team, whom have been through the ups and downs of this pandemic wave.
“It hasn’t been easy, however, by working together as a team, in addition to the efforts of our staff’s individual commitment and compassion, the hospital stayed strong and supported our community the last two years,” he said.
As recently as late January, during the Omicron surge, AVMC had 106 patients with COVID-19. This was the largest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by the hospital since a peak in December 2020 and January 2021, when the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse set up a 54-bed field hospital in tents in the hospital parking lot, to handle the crush of patients at a time when COVID-19 vaccines were not yet widely available.
AVMC was one of three hospitals chosen in the country to receive this type of assistance from the group.
“It’s been a journey and although we may not entirely be out of the woods yet, this milestone brings us a glimpse of hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Herider said.
