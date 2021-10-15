MOJAVE — The life of a local aviation legend will be celebrated, Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Weneth “Wen” Painter was a NASA aeronautical engineer, pilot, flying instructor and a fixture at the airport for decades.
“Once you met Wen, you were his friend. He remembered everybody,” event organizer Cathy Hansen said. “He had a warmth about him that was refreshing and real.”
Painter, who died in April 2020 at age 84, will be honored with a memorial plaque in Legacy Park and remembered with stories of his life during Plane Crazy Saturday. It is fitting, as Painter was a part of the monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts from its beginnings.
“He loved aviation history,” Hansen said. Painter was a founding member of the Mojave Transportation Museum, which sponsors Plane Crazy Saturday.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include the regular flight line display of historic aircraft.
At 11 a.m., the memorial plaque will be unveiled in Legacy Park, across from the Voyager Restaurant and easy to spot beneath the towering Roton Rocket.
Following the unveiling, the festivities will move to the Airport Board Room across the parking lot, where Painter’s son Kent will share stories and photographs of his father’s life.
At noon, there will be a “Missing Man” formation fly-over, the traditional salute to a lost aviator.
Painter was born to a farming family in Nebraska, where the sight of World War II bombers flying overhead instilled a life-long passion for aviation. He attended a one-room schoolhouse and worked at a local airport to earn flying lessons.
After graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force, and served at the close of the Korean War. He then earned an aeronautical engineering degree, and began work at what is now NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.
During his 23 years with NASA, Painter worked on numerous aerospace research projects, including the wingless lifting bodies, precursors to the space shuttle.
Painter added several additional type ratings to his initial pilot license, and as a long-time flight instructor taught generations of local pilots to fly. His students included actor Christopher Reeve, and Painter was fond of saying he taught Superman to fly.
Following his retirement from NASA in 1986, Painter joined the National Test Pilot School, extending his instructing to students around the world. He also taught aeronautical engineering classes at California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, where he also had earned a master’s degree.
In later years, Painter was found during every Plane Crazy Saturday, signing display paperwork for those who brought their airplanes and sharing stories.
In 2016, he and his wife JoAnn moved to Pleasanton, California, to be near family.
He is survived by JoAnn, herself a former Mojave Air and Space Port director, and daughters Pam Carroll and Debbie Magnusson; son Kent Painter; step-son Steve Siglin; step-daughter Jamie Raye; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
