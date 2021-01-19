LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 16th consecutive day and 21st time in 22 days, increasing a half-cent to $3.348.
The average price has risen 13.6 cents over the past 22 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Sunday, to its highest amount since March 19, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price is 6 cents above one week ago and 19.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 25.1 cents less than one year ago.
The Orange County average price rose for the 13th consecutive day to its highest amount since March 17, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.328.
It has risen 11 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Sunday.
The Orange County average price is 6 cents more than one week ago and 19 cents higher than a month ago, but 21.7 cents less than one year ago.
Pump prices are rising at their highest rate since June because crude oil is at its highest price in nearly a year, in large part because of Saudi Arabia’s announcement it would cut production in response to lower expected demand in 2021, according to Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California.
Pump prices are rising despite continued low demand and stay-at-home orders in many parts of the state, Spring said.
