SANTA ANA (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti says he plans to plead guilty to charges in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating clients out of millions of dollars.
Avenatti didn’t specify which charges he wants to plead to in a brief court filing, Sunday. He said he hasn’t reached a deal with federal prosecutors but wants to change his plea “in order to be accountable; accept responsibility; avoid his former clients being further burdened; save the Court and the government significant resources; and save his family further embarrassment.”
Federal prosecutors have accused Avenatti of cheating clients out of nearly $10 million by negotiating and collecting settlement payments on their behalf and funneling the money to accounts he controlled. The case is scheduled for trial, in July, after a mistrial last year when federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti, who has represented himself in the California case with assistance from advisory counsel.
Avenatti, who is suspended from practicing law in California, pleaded not guilty to wire fraud in connection with the allegations spanning, from 2015 to 2019, as well as charges including bankruptcy and tax fraud.
The Democrats (MSM included) worshipped Avenatti .... Shows you how lost the Useful Idiots are. Enjoy prison Avenatti you deserve it.
