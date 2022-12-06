SANTA ANA — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison, Monday, and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution after admitting he cheated four of his clients out of millions of dollars.

The sentence should run consecutively to the five years in prison he is currently serving for separate convictions in New York, US District Judge James V. Selna said during a hearing in Santa Ana.

