SANTA ANA — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison, Monday, and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution after admitting he cheated four of his clients out of millions of dollars.
The sentence should run consecutively to the five years in prison he is currently serving for separate convictions in New York, US District Judge James V. Selna said during a hearing in Santa Ana.
It is the last of three major federal criminal cases to wrap up against the 51-year-old Californian, who rose to fame as he represented porn actor Stormy Daniels during her legal battles with Donald Trump.
Avenatti pleaded guilty, earlier this year, to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge despite not reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors, saying he wanted to be accountable and spare his family further embarrassment. He was accused of negotiating and collecting settlement payments on behalf of his clients and funneling the money to accounts he controlled, and spending it on his own lavish lifestyle, including a private jet.
(1) comment
ROFLMAO...CNN touted this POS as the next President. Take a hard look at the Trash that the Democrats hitch their wagon to. The Creepy P*rn Lawyer label is being "too kind" to this Stacked Human Waste...Enjoy your Ramen Avenatti... you deserve it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.