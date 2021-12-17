PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency kicked off its process for adjusting the boundaries of its seven divisions with a workshop, on Wednesday.
Like government agencies at every level, AVEK is required to take on redistricting every 10 years, to ensure its divisions are roughly equal in terms of representation.
Using data collected in the 2020 Census, the agency will consider not only population numbers, but also geographic and community continuity.
“The purpose of this redistricting is to ensure that each of these seven directors represent substantially equal populations in their divisions,” consultant Chris Jones said.
As the largest State Water Project contractor in the area, AVEK supplies supplemental water for area providers. As such, the special district’s boundaries encompass nearly the entire Antelope Valley, from Acton to north of California City, Lake Hughes to the San Bernardino County line.
The areas within the Palmdale Water District boundaries are not part of AVEK, as the District is also a State Water Project contractor with its own supplies.
The agency has contracted with Christopher Jones Consulting to help develop the new boundaries.
“Over the last 10 years there has not been a great of change in population in our divisions, so we don’t expect any drastic changes,” Division Two Director Keith Dyas said. “One of our goals is to minimize disruptions to the way our divisions are drawn and determine who represents the people in the Antelope Valley.”
The agency will collect public input throughout the redistricting process, including in a series of public hearings.
“We’re going to do the best we can with community input,” AVEK Redistricting Committee Chairman George Lane said.
A dedicated website for redistricting information is available to the public at avek.org/avek-redistricting-information-central
The first public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, with subsequent hearings in February and March. All hearings are set to start at 6 p.m.
A draft map with adjusted division boundaries will be presented at the Jan. 12 hearing, Jones said.
The agency’s goal is to approve the final maps at the March 22 hearing. The deadline is April 17.
The new divisions will be in effect for the November 2022 elections.
