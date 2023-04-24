PALMDALE — For the first time since 2006, State Water Project contractors are slated to receive 100% of their allocations this year, thanks to the unusually wet winter and ample snowpack.
“It’s really good news,” Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency General Manager Matt Knudson said.
The state Department of Water Resources announced Thursday the amount of water forecast to be delivered. It’s an increase from the earlier amount of 75% announced in March.
The Antelope Valley is served by three state water contractors: Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, Palmdale Water District and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District. AVEK is the largest of these, and the third largest of the 29 water contractors in the state.
AVEK is allocated 144,844 acre-feet of water from the State Water Project annually. An acre-foot is 326,000 gallons.
With an average annual demand of about 40,000 to 45,000 acre-feet, the full allocation is more than the agency can use, Knudson said.
The agency will use local underground water banks to store as much of the excess as it can, about 55,000 acre-feet.
“We’re going to replenish some of the water we’ve relied on the last two years,” Knudson said, when the State Water Project allocation was 5%.
The stored water will help to drought-proof supplies for future years, when state water isn’t as plentiful.
“Fortunately, we do have the water banks that have been developed over the last 10 years,” he said.
Some of the excess allocation may be left stored in the San Luis Reservoir in Northern California, as well. The agency has the capability to store up to 36,000 acre-feet there to carry over into next year, Knudson said.
In addition to its regular allocation, AVEK is also taking advantage of the Department’s Article 21 program, also known as “wet weather water.”
This program releases additional water to contractors that have means to store it in their systems, including water banking.
AVEK estimates it will receive about 10,000 acre-feet of this water, over the course of five weeks or so.
“We’re going to be in good shape for this year and even next year,” Knudson said.
The State Water Project typically evaluates the allocation forecasts monthly, using the latest snow survey data, reservoir storage and spring runoff forecasts. The 100% forecasted allocation takes into account that data from April. Runoff analysis will continue, and an additional snow survey will be conducted in May, officials said.
