Water allocations

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — For the first time since 2006, State Water Project contractors are slated to receive 100% of their allocations this year, thanks to the unusually wet winter and ample snowpack.

“It’s really good news,” Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency General Manager Matt Knudson said.

