PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency will hold the first public hearing of its redistricting process at 6 p.m., tonight.
AVEK has begun the process of adjusting the boundaries for its seven divisions.
Like government agencies at every level, it is required to take on redistricting every 10 years, to ensure its divisions are roughly equal in terms of representation.
Using data collected in the 2020 Census, the agency will consider not only population numbers, but also geographic and community continuity.
As the largest State Water Project contractor in the area, AVEK supplies supplemental water for area providers. As such, the special district’s boundaries encompass nearly the entire Antelope Valley, from Acton to north of California City, Lake Hughes to the San Bernardino County line.
The areas within the Palmdale Water District boundaries are not part of AVEK, as the District is also a State Water Project contractor with its own supplies.
The agency has contracted with Christopher Jones Consulting to help develop the new boundaries.
As there has not been much change in the past 10 years overall, Directors do not expect drastic revisions to the boundaries.
A dedicated website for redistricting information is available to the public at avek.org/avek-redistricting-information-central
Tonight is the first opportunity for members of the public to formally provide their input in the process.
There will be subsequent public hearings in February and March.
The public hearing will be held remotely via teleconference and Zoom.
Participants may call in to 669-900-6833, ID number 827-3548-3612, passcode 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.