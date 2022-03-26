PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Board of Directors approved new boundaries for its seven members, on Tuesday, shifting the map to accommodate population changes using data from the 2020 Census.
As the largest State Water Project contractor in the area, AVEK supplies supplemental water for area providers.
As such, the special district’s boundaries encompass nearly the entire Antelope Valley, from Acton to north of California City, and from Lake Hughes to the San Bernardino County line.
The areas within the Palmdale Water District boundaries are not part of AVEK, as the District is also a State Water Project contractor with its own supplies.
Like government agencies at every level, AVEK is required to take on redistricting every 10 years, to ensure its divisions are roughly equal in terms of representation.
The agency contracted with Christopher Jones Consulting to help develop the new boundaries.
The biggest change in the new map, which was unanimously approved, is the changes in Divisions 1 and 2. Whereas both of these divisions previously represented Kern County communities, now only Division 2 does, with Division 1’s boundaries shifted to be essentially all within Los Angeles County.
This new Division 1 also affects Division 7, dropping its northern border to the south.
Each division under the new map has approximately 45,000 to 47,000 residents, and is well within the less than 10% difference between the largest and smallest districts, as required by law.
The Board considered only the one map option, created by Christopher Jones Consulting, in making their decision.
The new divisions will be in effect for the November elections.
Detailed maps of each division are available online at ave.org under “Redistricting Information.”
