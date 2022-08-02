Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency

The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency is working with the Metropolitan Water District to create an underground water bank on the far west side of the Valley. The bank, located adjacent the California Aqueduct, will be used to store surplus water from the State Water Project underground, to be removed during dry years.

 Photo courtesy of the Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — As the ongoing drought has shown, storing water during wet, rainy years is crucial to ensure supplies during the inevitable dry years.

To that end, the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency is developing another water bank, in which surplus water imported from Northern California, through the State Water Project, is stored underground, to be retrieved as needed, through wells.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Way to go AVEK !!

