PALMDALE — Three directors for the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency whose seats were up for re-election on the upcoming November ballot are uncontested and an election is no longer required.
The agency will save more than $120,000 in costs by not participating in the upcoming general election.
Incumbents Gary Van Dam (Division 7), Justin G. Lane (Division 4) and Audrey T. Miller (Division 6) filed papers at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Election Office to retain their seats. Nobody filed to run against them and an election is no longer needed.
“I think the fact that all three of our incumbent directors ran unopposed is an indicator of a well-run water Agency, with good leadership from General Manager Dwayne Chisam and Board President Shelly Sorsabal, and great staff and directors, overall,” AVEK Board Vice President Keith Dyas said.
The LA County Election office closed the open filing period at 5 p.m. Aug. 7. An extended filing period for Director Miller’s seat ended at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 because she was appointed to the Division 6 seat on Nov. 5 to fill a vacancy after Director Marlon Barnes stepped down for family reasons.
During a regular Board meeting on Aug. 25, the Board of Directors adopted resolutions to appoint the office of director for divisions 4, 6, and 7. The Board also ordered the Nov. election for those seats to not be held.
AVEK is the third largest state water contractor with an entitlement of 144,844 acre-feet. The agency’s Board of Directors signed a contract with the state in 1962 to secure the delivery of water supplies intended to supplement the local groundwater.
Through the optimization of water resources and the development of groundwater storage, the agency maintains a reliable, sustainable and affordable water supply. Serving more than 20 municipal users along with Edwards Air Force Base, Plant 42, and US Borax within a 2300 mile territory that includes portions of Los Angeles, Kern, and Ventura Counties.
“AVEK emphasizes the importance of spending money wisely and exercising great financial control by saving funds wherever and whenever possible,” Sorsabal said. “Ensuring reliable, high-quality water supplies at a reasonable cost has been and always will be our main goal.”
