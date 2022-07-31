Water Watch

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster, on Wednesday, approved transferring some of the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency’s 2022 groundwater allocation to Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40 to supply its customers in the Valley.

The Watermaster is the body tasked with over­see­ing the 2015 court sett­le­ment that set limits on ground­water pump­ing for users across the Val­ley. As such, it governs transfers of the rights to pump water between parties.

