PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster, on Wednesday, approved transferring some of the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency’s 2022 groundwater allocation to Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40 to supply its customers in the Valley.
The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley. As such, it governs transfers of the rights to pump water between parties.
The adjudicated area governed by the court judgment covers approximately 1,390 square miles of the underlying groundwater basin encompassing the bulk of the Antelope Valley. AVEK and Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40 are represented on its Board of Directors.
AVEK is a supplemental water supplier for water providers across the Valley, such as District 40, which serves more than 57,000 connections Valleywide.
AVEK and Waterworks District 40 entered into a lease agreement to transfer annual groundwater production rights, in February 2015, before the adjudication of the basin was finalized, 10 months later, according to the staff report by Katherine White, of the Wastermaster Engineer firm, Todd Groundwater.
The Agency has transferred water to District 40, each year, beginning in 2016, in amounts of approximately 2,600 acre-feet, each year, according to the staff report. As of June 2020, this amounted to a total of 13,058 acre-feet.
An acre-foot of water is equal to 326,000 gallons; a family of four uses an average of 190,000 gallons of water, each year.
For 2022, the Watermaster approved transferring just under 2,622 acre-feet of groundwater from AVEK to District 40, the same amount approved, in 2021.
The transfer means that the District 40 wells in the Antelope Valley will pump the water, rather than AVEK’s wells.
At the start of the year, AVEK had 3,550 acre-feet worth of groundwater pumping rights for the year, enough to cover the transfer to District 40. The agency also has additional groundwater pumping rights in carryover from the previous year and in credits for imported water used. These additional rights amount to about 6,112 acre-feet, according to the staff report.
District 40 has more than 60,000 acre-feet of groundwater for use, in 2022, and has typically pumped between 16,000 and 20,000 acre-feet groundwater, each year, since 2011, according to the staff report.
Although the wells District 40 plans to use to extract the water are in the central Antelope Valley, where there is an area where the ground has sunk as a result of pumping out water from the aquifer beneath, the Watermaster Engineer’s analysis found that the issue can be managed and mitigated by pumping from across the large area of the District’s wells, White said.
