LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees have yet to reach an agreement on compensation compliance in regard to a state Public Employment Relations Board order for classified employees due overtime wages after the District modified its operational schedule in February 2014.
The District and the Federation disagree on the type of compensation to be awarded to the affected employees — who have not all been identified — as well as the period of time to be compensated.
The District says it can provide compensatory time off, while the Federation says its employees are owed back pay based on different interpretations of an August 2021 PERB decision.
District officials have said they are working in good faith with the PERB compliance attorney to resolve the remaining issues.
The Federation filed an unfair labor practice charge with PERB in June 2014, alleging the District violated the Educational Employment Relations Act by changing the hours of operation, which affected classified employees’ hours of work, without notice or opportunity to bargain.
The Public Employment Relations Board ruled in favor of the Federation in December 2018 after the Federation appealed an administrative law judge’s ruling in the District’s favor. The District filed a request for review in 2019 with the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of California. Both courts denied the review with no official ruling.
PERB ordered the District to “(m)ake whole for any financial losses suffered, including premium overtime wages or compensatory time off, all unit employees affected by the establishment of modified workweeks on or around February 2014,” according to the order.
In addition, PERB ordered that all monetary amounts owed shall be augmented by interest at a rate of 7% per annum.
AV College President Ed Knudson sent an email to all AV College classified employees on Feb. 9 in regard to the ongoing matter. In August 2021, PERB confirmed that further compliance proceedings are necessary and confirmed that the District has the authority to award backpay in the form of compensatory time off, according to the District’s timeline.
Federation President Pamela Ford, in an email to classified employees, deemed the District’s email an unfair labor practice.
“This is a case of blatant Direct Dealing, where the district is attempting to drive a wedge between the Federation and its’ unit members by denigrating the Federation to its’ unit members by the district derogatorily claiming the Federation endorsed misleading messaging,” Ford wrote.
The District sent the email in response to questions from the affected employees, the District said in a comment in response to a request for comment.
“This is not an unfair labor practice’ it is a factual response to the employees’ request for information regarding the PERB Order status,” the District said. “The email sent provides dates and times, as well as the facts in regard to this PERB Order. There is no misinformation on the part of Antelope Valley College; in fact, we have documents proving the information in the email. We encourage the public to review the PERB Order and are happy to provide public information related to the matter if needed.”
In response to a question in regard to the District’s timeline, in which said the District alleged the Federation waited until 44 days into a 45-day period to respond after compliance proceedings began in December 2019, the Federation’s legal counsel, David Conway said in a statement that the District never made any serious attempts to mediate or negotiated a resolution of the matter.
“Contrary to the District’s claims, the Federation did agree to negotiate even after the District lost its appeal to the CA Supreme Court, but those negotiations were not successful, and the District never made any serious offers or efforts to resolve the matter,” Conway wrote.
He added the “District made an insulting offer where classified employees would only receive a tiny fraction of what is owed to them.
The District lost this case, and all that is left is implementation. The District must act immediately, and its continued delay in complying with its legal obligations is inexcusable. It also continues to cost the District money unnecessarily, as the backpay owed is still accumulating interest.”
