LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College Foundation’s sixth annual Wine Walk fundraiser is scheduled for April 29 in a new location.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the new Student Services building.
Guests in attendance can enjoy wine tastings, beer tastings from Bravery Brewery and Lucky Luke, non-alcoholic wine tastings, food, live music and a silent auction.
Tickets cost $100 if purchased prior to April 26; they are $125 after that ($75 tax-deductible). All proceeds go into the Antelope Valley Community Students’ Endowment, which provides funds to AV College entities for activities or purchases that are not funded by the district budget. Funds are awarded through a grant application process.
The endowment supports programs dedicated to student success through a grant process.
Sponsorships are also available with four levels ranging from $500 (silver) to $4,000 (diamond). Visit https://www.avc.edu/winewalk/sponsorship for details.
Visit www.avc.edu/winewalk to purchase tickets.
