LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College has been selected as one of 10 colleges to participate in Achieving the Dream’s three-year Accelerating Equitable Outcomes cohort, college officials announced Tuesday.
Achieving the Dream will provide AV College with resources and support as it implements comprehensive strategies to help more students, especially Black, Latinx, Indigenous and students of color, from high-poverty backgrounds.
The goal is to help these students earn postsecondary credentials, including occupational certificates and degrees, to create pathways to jobs with competitive wages, benefits and potential upward mobility.
“Antelope Valley College is at a critical point in transforming our culture and improving its outcomes for our students,” AV College Superintendent/President Dr. Jennifer Zellet said. “We are coming together as a campus to serve our students with more care. Working with Achieving the Dream, we will examine and address practices that have held us back and adopt best practices to provide students with the specialized support they need to achieve their dreams of completing certificates and degrees in order to transition into sustainable and high-paying careers that can dramatically improve their social and economic mobility.”
As part of the cohort, AV College will receive coaching, resources and professional learning support to improve academic outcomes, build pathways to sustainable careers and spark economic and social advancement for students.
To be eligible, institutions had to demonstrate that they serve a minimum of 45% of Black, Latinx, Indigenous and students of color and 20% Pell-eligible students.
Pell Grants are need-based awards. Most go to students with family incomes below $20,000, although students with family incomes up to $45,000 may be eligible, according to the California Disability Benefits 101.
“Achieving the Dream colleges are distinct,” Dr. Karen Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream said. “They choose transformation over tradition, curiosity over inaction and innovation over the status quo.”
Funding for the initiative comes, in part, from an unrestricted $20 million grant from MacKenzie Scott, which ATD is using to support its focus on building vibrant communities by accelerating the economic and social mobility of community college students.
