AVC Achieving the Dream

Antelope Valley College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet (left), AV College Dean Meeta Goel, Achieving the Dream President and CEO Karen Stout, AV College Dean Rashitta Brown-Elize and AV College Dean Riley Dwyer are pictured. AVC has been selected as one of 10 colleges to participate in Achieving the Dream’s three-year Accelerating Equitable Outcomes cohort.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley College

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College has been selected as one of 10 colleges to participate in Achieving the Dream’s three-year Accelerating Equitable Outcomes cohort, college officials announced Tuesday.

Achieving the Dream will provide AV College with resources and support as it implements comprehensive strategies to help more students, especially Black, Latinx, Indigenous and students of color, from high-poverty backgrounds.

