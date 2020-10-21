LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s faculty and classified unions endorsed newcomer educator Michelle Harvey for the Board of Trustees Area No. 1 seat over retired educator Michael Dutton.
Board President Laura Herman, who represents Area No. 1, did not file nomination papers to retain her seat.
“The leadership of both the faculty and classified unions met with each candidate for individual interviews,” the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers said in a statement. “Ms. Harvey seemed most likely to listen to and serve all of the voices of the college — students, staff, faculty and administration — not just one (unlike the current Board members). Additionally, her experience allows her to bring extensive knowledge of education and educational management to the Board, which is something not all candidates (or current Board members) can claim. Finally, her fairly recent arrival to the area increases the possibility that she will be a more independent voice, separate from the political establishment of the AV.”
Harvey has worked in education for more than 20 years. Her titles include chief schools officer, chief academic officer and vice president of Educational Services. She is also a licensed teacher and school administrator.
The AV College Federation of Teachers and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees did not endorse a candidate for Area No. 3.
Attorney Rutger Parris and retired hospital worker Michael Rives are running for Trustee Area No. 3. Trustee Lew Stults, who represents Trustee Area No. 3, did not file nomination papers to retain his seat.
