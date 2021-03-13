LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Antelope Valley Partners for Health and Food Forward to provide fresh produce to students and other people in need.
Food Forward is a North Hollywood-based nonprofit organization that rescues surplus produce and redistributes it to people in need.
The agreement is good through April 30, 2022. The agreement costs $20,000, with funds coming from grants, the Associated Student Organization, and the Antelope Valley College Foundation.
Through the agreement, AV College, AV Partners for Health, and Food Forward will host 24 free produce distribution events at the AV College campus parking lot at Avenue J-8 and 30th Street West, benefiting students, clients, community members and local hunger relief organizations.
Food Forward agrees to procure and provide fresh produce for each event, ensuring that the produce meets quality control standards set by the nonprofit organization and its Wholesale Recovery Program. The nonprofit organization also agrees to arrange the transportation and delivery of produce on the second and fourth Thursday of each month for the free distribution events benefiting students, clients, community members, and local hunger relief organizations.
AV College’s responsibilities include to provide access to the distribution site, unload the delivery promptly, and to distribute the produce through the Antelope Valley Food hub without any restrictions.
AV Partners for Health responsibilities include to coordinate and manage all external hunger relief organizations screened by Food Forward or AV Partners for Health, that receive bulk produce at the site for redistribution in their own programming.
“This agreement will continue our relations with these organizations so that we can continue to serve those with individuals who have food insecurity,” a staff report said.
