LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community college District’s Board of Trustees is expected to select the college’s next president among three finalists at tonight’s meeting.
The finalists, Dr. Jennifer Zellet, Dr. Erin Vines and Dr. Peter Gitau, were selected by the presidential search committee after narrowing the pool through semifinalist interviews, last month.
Zellet serves as the vice president of Instruction at Modesto Junior College.
In her 23-year career in higher education, she has worked in public and private, two- and four-year institutions, according to her biography.
Vines has more than 22 years of experience in administration.
He most recently served as assistant superintendent/vice president of Student Services at AV College for eight-and-a-half years.
He previously served as dean of Counseling and Special Services at Solano Community College for seven years.
Gitau serves as vice president for Student Services at Butte-Glenn Community College in Northern California. He has more than 20 years’ experience of executive higher education management.
Each candidate had a public forum last week where students, employees and community members could submit questions for the candidates to answer. They could then fill out a form to provide feedback to the Board.
The Board will meet in closed session at 3 p.m. to consider the appointment.
They will reconvene, at 6:30 p.m., in public session in the Board room in room 151 in the Student Services Building, at 3041 West Ave. K.
Current AV College President Ed Knudson will retire in June after nine years of service. The next president is projected to begin work, on July 1.
