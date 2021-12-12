LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a $36,000 contract with MGI Advocacy Inc. for legislative advising services.
The contract is for $3,000 a month over the course of one year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. The Board previously approved a similar contract with MGI Advocacy in December 2020.
“We’re going to pay $3,000 a month for a legislative group to go up to Sacramento to tell us the same stuff that the California Community College League is going to tell us,” Trustee Michael Rives said. “Do we need our own person at $3,000 a month to do that? I think not; that money could be used to hire a professor or an instructor.”
AV College President Ed Knudson said the college has had a contract with MGI for several years.
“Yes, the League advocates but it advocates for all 116 colleges as one,” Knudson said.
He added MGI Advocacy provides AV College direct information from Sacramento as it applies to single college districts and rural districts, of which AV Community College District is one.
“He also spends a lot of time with me finding out what our issues and concerns are,” Knudson said. “He advocates directly in the capitol building for us on those issues and gets many of them put as part of the deal.”
For example, the new community college student-centered funding formula would have been a year-to year deal. Instead, it is a three-year moving average based on FTES (full rime equivalent students).
“We have two legislators that go up to Sacramento to advocate for this area, Senator Wilk and Assemblyman Lackey,” Rives said. “We shouldn’t have to pay $3,000 for another legislator to represent the college.”
The Board approved the contract on a 4-1 vote, with Rives dissenting.
(1) comment
This is why schools are Cesspools....Michael Rives has it "right".....don't squander the money. But there are a lot of weasels in the educational system...and they love being parasites.
