LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a 2022-25 Student Equity Plan that will focus on integrating student services and academic efforts more thoroughly to address equity gaps and improve student achievement, according to the report.
In addition, the district started addressing barriers in its policies, procedures, and practices as well as the approaches to students’ success.
“The purpose of the student equity plan is to outline for the next few years how the college intends to address equity gaps and disproportionate impact gaps amongst its student population,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said at Monday’s meeting.
The previous Equity Plan was undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the 39-page report, Black/African American, economically disadvantaged, first-generation students, foster youth and male students (categories determined by the state) showed a negative increase in the disproportionate impact gaps from 2020-21.
The focal points of the plan cover enrollment, completed transfer-level math and English in the first year, retention from the first primary term to the secondary term, unit completion in fall and/or academic year and transfer and completion.
“What they’re trying to encourage colleges to do is use this plan to remove barriers from the student journey all the way across,” Zellet said.
Under the metric for successful enrollment the student population experiencing the most significant disproportionate impact are Black or African American females.
The metric for completed transfer-level math and English shows Black or African American males as the population experiencing the most significant disproportionate impact. Black or African American males also experience the most significant disproportionate impact for retention from primary term to secondary term and for completion.
“Everything about the student journey dovetails with our guided pathways plan,” Zellet said. “So you’ll notice that all of the plans of the campus — student equity, accreditation, guided pathways, they’re all dovetailing together to lay out the scope of work over the next three yeas so that we can address these equity gaps.”
Trustee Michael Rives said that he would hope the goal to follow the students leads to an emphasis on equity and achievement.
“We meet their needs, not (that) they have to ask us, we’re aware of their needs and we act on them,” Rives said.
(1) comment
If I wanted to keep a group of people weak and dependant...I would give them free money, I would give them an advantage when taking tests, and I would tell them "they are Victims" That would insure they would never be anything more than a Parasite. They would never be a threat on a level playing field (career wise), and they would never be more than what the Govt. allowed them to be. Then I would pay "Race Baiters" (like Al Sharpton) (IMHO) and BLM to steal from them, and keep them down...and I would use words like Equity Plan, Reparations, and Gender Confusion, and work to have achievements Ignored, and try to instill that Skin Color is more "Important" than Qualifications...( Think VP Kamattress) Google: { currents events }
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.