LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s 26th semi-annual fall job fair will be a virtual event this year.
The job fair is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday. Students and job seekers can sign up at http://www.jobsconnected.com/AVC/
Employers registered for the job fair are AMS Fulfillment, A Change in Trajectory, SpaceX, Milgard Windows & Doors, Rescare, Student Equity Department, Antelope Valley College, LA County Department of Children and Family Services, Antelope Valley Union High School District The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, USDA Forest Service - Inyo National Forest, Electrical Training Institute IBEW/NECA, B2U Storage Solutions LLC, Los Angeles County Department of Human Resources, JVS SoCal, 412th Maintenance Group, Fresenius Medical Care and United States Postal Service.
