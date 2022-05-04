LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College will hold two commencement ceremonies this week, including a make-up ceremony, after the institution was forced to cancel in-person commencement ceremonies the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AV College administration decided to host in-person commencement for both the 90th and 91st ceremonies for students who previously graduated during fall 2019 to summer 2021.
“We think it’s important to honor everyone who put in the hard work necessary to complete their programs here at AVC,” President Ed Knudson said.
The make-up commencement will be held collectively at 7 p.m. today at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium.
Total awards for the two years include 6,950 degrees, 23 bachelor’s degrees for the airframe manufacturing technology, bachelor of science degree program and 2,427 certificates.
As of Monday, some 411 students committed to attend the ceremony.
The 92nd commencement will be held at 7 p.m., Friday at Marauder Stadium, where Knudson will oversee the commencement before his retirement next month.
The Class of 2021-22 encompasses 3,707 degrees, including 13 bachelor’s degrees of the airframe manufacturing technology, bachelor of science degree program. There are also 887 associate degrees to transfer, 1,322 associate in arts and associate in science degrees and 1,429 certificates. As of Monday, 834 students are expected to attend the ceremony.
“Commencement Day is the best day of the year at AVC,” Knudson said. “To recognize these milestones and see the joy and pride on the faces of the students and the support of their families is very fulfilling. This is the greatest service we can provide to the community and our students; the preparation and success of our students as they move on to the next stage of their journeys, and the support they will provide to the community.”
