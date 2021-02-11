LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s Political Science Department and noted public policy expert and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor of political science Dr. Andrea Louise Campbell will do a Zoom presentation today about COVID-19 and the vaccination rollout.
The presentation, Vaccinating an Expansive Nation: COVID-19, Public Opinion, and the Complications of Federalism, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Join the webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89401786984?pwd=RTllMjRUVG5IRHdqZVZXOW5WQjlHQT09; Passcode: AVC456
The United States has just begun its most challenging public health campaign ever: vaccinating more than 300 million Americans against the Coronavirus. Campbell’s lecture and discussion will be about the promise and peril of government action and whether public opinion undermines the effort.
Campbell is the Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science. She is the author of “Trapped in America’s Safety Net: One Family’s Struggle” University of Chicago Press, 2014, “How Policies Make Citizens: Senior Citizen Activism and the American Welfare State” (Princeton, 2003) and, with Kimberly J. Morgan, “The Delegated Welfare State: Medicare, Markets, and the Governance of Social Provision” (Oxford, 2011).
Her research has appeared in the American Political Science Review, Political Behavior, Comparative Political Studies, Politics & Society, Studies in American Political Development and Health Affairs, among others. She has an AB degree from Harvard and a PhD from UC Berkeley. Her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Russell Sage Foundation. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Social Insurance and served on the National Academy of Sciences Commission on the Fiscal Future of the United States.
