Open auditions for the Antelope Valley College Theatre Arts Department’s fall production of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s “Rough Magic” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Aug. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 20, in the AVC Performing Arts Theatre.
The performances will take place from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, at the AVC Performing Arts Theatre.
Transplanting characters from The Tempest to present-day New York, “Rough Magic” is a Shakespearean action-adventure-fantasy that conjures a mythical, magical meta-universe in which the evil sorcerer Prospero is willing to do anything to recover his stolen book of magic — even if it means Manhattan’s destruction.
Luckily, New York’s defenders include a quartet of unlikely heroes: Melanie Porter, a plucky, raven-haired dramaturg with the ability to free characters from plays; Caliban, Prospero’s hunky (though not-too-bright) son; Tisiphone, a revenge-seeking fury drag queen from Ancient Greece; and a 17-year-old lifeguard from Coney Island named Chet Baxter. May the forces of evil beware.
Director Suzanne Wakefield is looking for actors of all types, from those with no stage experience to seasoned performers. The AVC Theatre Arts Department encourages actors of any age, ethnicity or physical ability to attend. Previous theatre experience is not mandatory for any role.
Those auditioning should arrive prepared to move in comfortable clothes with a one-minute contemporary monologue to perform. Those who do not have a prepared monologue are still welcome to audition and will be given a portion of the script to read.
Auditions are open to all members of the community. Those who are cast will be expected to enroll in THA 115A/B Rehearsal and Performance and/or THA 121A/B Theatre Production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.