LANCASTER — Longtime educator Isabelle Saber is Antelope Valley Community College District’s newly appointed assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs.
AV College trustees unanimously approved Saber’s contract during closed session Friday morning.
Saber’s contract starts Jan. 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. She will be paid about $171,302 per year.
Saber is a product of the California Community College system. She began her studies at Glendale Community College after emigrating to the United State with her family. She remained at Glendale Community College for 26 years in the consecutive roles of student, tutor, supplemental instruction leader, classified staff, adjunct instructor, and full-time faculty.
Saber subsequently transitioned to administrative roles in other districts where she served in the capacities of instructional dean and vice president of academic affairs.
She completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees in mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles. LA and is an ABD (all but dissertation) status in higher education leadership at the University of Southern California, according to her biography.
Saber holds a degree in French literature form the Sorbonne, has native or near native fluency in four languages, and is working on mastering a fifth.
