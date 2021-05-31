LANCASTER — Donations are being accepted in memory of former Antelope Valley College Custodial Supervisor Adan Onofre to place a campus bench in his honor and to establish a nursing scholarship.
The bench and scholarship are ways to honor him and his accomplishments at AVC.
Onofre, 73, was a 15-year employee of AV College. He was highly respected among his facilities teammates, community members,, and students.
Adan Jacquez Onofre was born on Feb. 11, 1948, and passed away on Feb. 22.
To donate, call 661-722-691, visit http://bit.ly/adan-onofre, or visit https://www.avc.edu/sites/default/files/foundation/Gift%20Form%20-%20Adan%20Onofre.pdf and mail the completed form to the Antelope Valley College Foundation, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster, CA 93536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.