LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College team of engineering students, Amanda Akrawi, Mya Adolphus and Denilson Freitas, placed third in the US Department of Energy’s fall 2020 Geothermal Design Challenge with their submission, “The Heat Beneath Our Feet.”
The trio’s infographic highlights geothermal heat pumps as a cost-effective solution for residential heating and cooling. First place went to a team of doctorate students from the University of North Dakota and second place to the University of California-Santa Cruz team.
“We didn’t know that we were going against PhD students in the beginning but we had a great time working on it and we learned a lot so it was a great experience and it was really rewarding,” Akrawi, an environmental engineering student, said.
The team’s infographic has a blue background with orange, white and green elements that explain how geothermal heating pumps are an effective, carbon-neutral solution to generate heat in homes. A geothermal heat pump can also use indoor heat to send cool air through the system and can provide savings up to 72% on heating and cooling costs, according to the infographic.
The students researched different geothermal energy sources to prepare for the competition. They also submitted a paper to explain why renewable energy and geothermal energy was a usable source.
“There’s a lot to choose from but we were most intrigued by the heat pump,” Adolphus, a civil engineering student, said. “At least for Amanda and I, we’ve always been interested in renewable energy sources. We were just most fascinated by this one because it was a single heat pump that could take heat in and out of a building year round, so that’s what really sold us on it.”
To help guide their design, the students looked at previous competitions.
“That was very helpful to have an understanding of what we needed to do as well,” Freitas, an engineering technology/electrical engineering student, said.
The students learned about the competition from Jamie Jones, AV College’s STEM grant coordinator.
“They are part of the STEM club here at AVC,” she said. “They are the Environmental Committee of the STEM Club and they, within their committee they, decided to take this competition and I’m very grateful they did.”
The Department of Energy’s Geothermal Design Challenge seeks to inspire students to develop innovative solutions for geothermal energy application challenges while developing career skills to prepare them for the clean energy workforce.
