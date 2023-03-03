Teresa Sacca

SACCA

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College aviation student Teresa Sacca is one of 10 trade school students nationwide in the running for TechForce Foundation’s 2023 FutureTechs Rock Awards grand prize public vote.

The national nonprofit created the award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize students with a promising future in the transportation industry. TechForce Foundation’s mission is to champion all students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians.

