LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College aviation student Teresa Sacca is one of 10 trade school students nationwide in the running for TechForce Foundation’s 2023 FutureTechs Rock Awards grand prize public vote.
The national nonprofit created the award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize students with a promising future in the transportation industry. TechForce Foundation’s mission is to champion all students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians.
The 10 category winners represent seven states and 10 schools, with each student being recognized in a distinct technical education discipline such as aviation, automotive, collision repair and motorsports.
There were close to 300 nominees overall. Judges reviewed candidates’ nominations and their responses, with consideration to each nominee’s accomplishments for their level in their industry field, according to Benjamin Peoples, marketing manager for TechForce Foundation.
The judges also considered each candidate’s grit, work ethic, perseverance and boot strap mentality, being a team player/role model to students and/or colleagues and volunteerism and service to others outside industry.
The total prize amount to be awarded is just over $20,000.
Each of the 10 category winners has been awarded more than $1,500 in tools, shop/school supplies, study guides, apparel and other prizes. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 TechForce scholarship and $4,000 in tools, equipment and other prizes from the nonprofit’s partners Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, Mighty Auto Parts, New Ford Tech, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial, Volvo and the WD-40 Company.
Sacca found out Monday that she was a category winner. It was also the first day of public voting. She is studying aircraft maintenance at AV College and is in the Airframe and Powerplant program. She has completed five of six classes and will be finished with her classes by late April or early May.
“Being born and raised in the AV, I have always been around aviation, so a love for aviation grew,” Sacca wrote in an email.
Her earliest aviation memories were watching the space shuttle land at Edwards Air Force Base and watching the B-2 stealth bomber take off from the corner of R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway, also known as BJ’s Corner.
After AV College, Sacca hopes to transfer to the California State University, Long Beach satellite campus in Lancaster, where she will study to get her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
“This scholarship prize would help me achieve my dreams by giving me financial support in paying for my FAA A&P license tests and then help me financially towards my bachelor’s degree,” she wrote.
Sacca graduated in 2021 from Quartz Hill High School. She maintained a 4.0 grade-point average and was awarded an academic letter all four years. She was also awarded the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards for East Kern and Antelope Valley.
She has advice for young women considering the trades as a career option.
“I would tell young women, ‘Don’t let anyone stop you. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve something (especially in male-dominant fields),’ ” she wrote. “They don’t know what you’re able to achieve. You can achieve amazing things.”
