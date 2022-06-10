LANCASTER — An electric bus charging station at Antelope Valley College delayed nearly two years by Southern California Edison will move forward under a different contractor, according to a contract approved by the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors, at the May 24 meeting.
The AVTA Board, in June 2020, awarded a contract to Fast-Track Construction Corp. of Culver City for the charging stations. Southern California Edison held up the project, until May, due to power relocation, according to a presentation by Procurement and Contracts officer Lyle Block at the meeting.
Fast-Track has since asked to be withdrawn from the project due to financial losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. AVTA will grant the company’s request once the purchased materials are returned. The transit agency will receive about $26,389 back along with returned materials.
In April, the transit agency released an Invitation For Bids for the installation of two high-power 250 kilowatt inductive chargers with two Level III car chargers at 30th Street West and Avenue J-12, at what will be the new main entrance to AV College’s main campus. The charging infrastructure improvements include a water main relocation, underground electrical service, concrete pads for electrical equipment, transformer pad, electrical equipment installation, bus shelters and associated improvements, according to a staff report by Block.
Out of the 189 firms that received notification of the Invitation For Bids, only one company, Taft Electric Co. of Ventura, submitted a bid that meets the minimum requirements. AVTA’s board approved the estimated $1.15 million bid on a 5-0-1 vote, with Alternate Director Kathy Mac Laren abstaining.
“We’ve used Taft quite a bit,” Director Michelle Flanagan said.
The project will be paid for with Transit and Intercity Rail Program grant funds.
