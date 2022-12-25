LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District negotiated a contract worth a proposed $20,000 with consultant Facilities Planning and Consulting Services Inc., to assist with the partial creation of a student housing grant.
The District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a recommendation, at the Dec. 9 meeting, for the District to negotiate the contract with Facilities Planning and Consulting Services Inc. President Eric Mittlestead.
He will work on an accelerated schedule. The target completion date of the grant is Jan. 3. He proposed a fixed fee of $20,000 to be paid in proportional monthly installments.
Last year, the District applied to the California Community College Chancellor’s office for a planning grant and a building grant to be used toward student housing. The District won the planning grant but not the building grant.
Proceeds from the planning grant will be used to cover the cost of the contract with Mittlestead.
The District will apply for a building grant for a proposed student housing facility that would be constructed on 30 acres of vacant land on the western border of the Lancaster campus.
The proposed project would have 90 single units at 110-square-feet with one bed, one desk, one wardrobe and a mini-refrigerator and microwave. There would also be a total of 105 double units at 175 square feet with two beds, two desks, two wardrobes and a mini-refrigerator and microwave.
