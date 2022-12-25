AVC consultant

This is what the proposed low-cost student housing on the Lancaster campus of Antelope Valley College might look like. The Antelope Valley Community College District has secured a contract to help with the partial creation of the project.

 Artist concept courtesy of Gensler

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District negotiated a contract worth a proposed $20,000 with consultant Facilities Planning and Consulting Services Inc., to assist with the partial creation of a student housing grant.

The District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a recommendation, at the Dec. 9 meeting, for the District to negotiate the contract with Facilities Planning and Consulting Services Inc. President Eric Mittlestead.

