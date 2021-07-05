PALMDALE — Antelope Valley College Palmdale Center will resume in-person and virtual services beginning Tuesday, college officials announced Friday.
The Palmdale Center hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Services include counseling appointments, student IDs, limited enrollment services assistance, transcripts, financial aid, library and general information. Hours for services may vary.
Before returning to campus, refer to the latest COVID-19 guidelines.
Students and employees are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the COVID-19 guidelines before returning to campus by visiting www.avc.edu/covid-guides
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.