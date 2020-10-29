PALMDALE — Antelope Valley Community College District will expand the Palmdale Center with additional space to accommodate the Aircraft Fabrication and Assembly Rapid Training Program and a future makerspace.
AV College moved its rapid aircraft fabrication program from Palmdale Regional Airport Terminal to the Palmdale Center.
The district will also develop a makerspace for the California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate. The makerspace will be used for research faculty and post-doctorate work.
“The Air Force wants us to use it, so we’re going to be using it for our engineering students,” AV College President Ed Knudson said.
AV Community College District will also work with Antelope Valley Union High School District to make the space available for high school students.
AV College trustees unanimously approved an amendment to the original lease for property at 2255 East Palmdale Blvd. at their Oct. 12 meeting for an additional 21,721 square feet in two buildings for a total base rent of $26,805 per month with annual increases of 2.5% per year, expiring on Sept. 30, 2049.
This space is in addition to the 50,000 square-foot Palmdale Center, which includes 45,000 square feet of instructional space and 5,000 square feet of administrative space.
“For quite some time, this will meet the needs of Palmdale,” Knudson said.
The additional space will be able to accommodate up to an additional 2,500 students for a total capacity of about 10.000 students, though not all at one time.
“This is for a lot of partnerships in the Valley,” Knudson said. “We’re going to be able to expand opportunities for students and that’s why we’re in the business.”
