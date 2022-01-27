LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College will return to its pre-pandemic schedule starting this summer and continuing with the fall 2022 schedule.
“I’ve instructed the people building our schedule that beginning in the summer and the fall, to build the schedules to look like they did in 2019,” AV College President Ed Knudson told members of the Antelope Valley School Boards Association. “We’re going back and we’re going to get our young people on campus where they belong. They learn as much from each other as they do from us and they need to be here.”
AV College hosted the AV School Boards Association meeting, Tuesday night, in the AV College Performing Arts Theatre. Knudson served as guest speaker. Knudson will retire at the end of June. He gave a state of the college update to AVSBA members.
“This is no longer Tumbleweed Tech,” Knudson said. “We are one of the more highly recognized community colleges in the state of California and we are on the national stage, and believe it or not we’re on the international stage.”
Knudson credited AV College’s faculty and the support of the community. As he did last August at the start of the academic year, Knudson announced that 2021-22 is the year of “best of intentions.”
That means everyone who works at AV College or is affiliated with the college has the best of intentions to do the very best that they can in performing their work duties and serving students.
“In turn, we as the administration and the Board of Trustees, trust in them the very best of intentions,” Knudson said. “So they have the very best of intentions that we’re here to do the best we can for them, and making sure that they have the resources they need to complete their work in the best way they can, and we trust that they will do so.”
Knudson added they brought students back last summer at 25% capacity. The college was back at 50% capacity this past fall. As of Tuesday, some classes are fully occupied, some classes are fully remote, and some are in the “HyFlex” format. HyFlex is a blend of a small group of students in the classroom with the remaining students working remotely, online.
AV Community College District is debt-free. The District is in the middle of a major transformation of the 135-acre Lancaster campus thanks to Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016. The first two buildings completed under the bond measure are Sage Hall and the campus security building.
“Because of the way we’ve structured the bond and the promises we made, this college is ready for the next 50 years and will handle the capacity of 30,000 students,” Knudson said.
A portion of the bond proceeds funded an endowment to pay for ongoing maintenance and repair of the new buildings.
Next to the 50,000 square-foot Palmdale Center on Palmdale Boulevard, is the 21,000 square-foot Palmdale Technology Center, which opened within the last year. The Technology Center houses some of the college’s high-tech aerospace programs.
“We have a partnership with the Air Force Research Lab that is going to have a makerspace there,” Knudson said.
He added the District is working with California State University, Long Beach, to move its engineering programs there.
In fall 2019, AV College’s student enrollment was 18,000 unduplicated students. The COVID-19 pandemic hit a few months later, severely impacting college enrollment nationwide.
AV College also offers instruction at Gen. William J. Fox Airfield. In addition, the college was one of four community colleges in the state to pilot delivering instruction to incarcerated individuals.
The college is also working with Los Angeles County to repurpose Challenger Memorial Youth Center — the largest juvenile detention facility in the United States — into a residential educational facility.
AV College is one of 15 community colleges in the state that can confer a bachelor’s degree. The fourth class will graduate this spring. They are working on applying for a second bachelor’s degree program, Knudson said.
The college also equipped every classroom with cameras and ceiling mics so that every classroom has Zoom capacity. That way students who need to stay home for whatever reason can still participate in class.
