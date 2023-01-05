LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will continue to use Oxford Suites Lancaster to provide discounted hotel rates for District staff, students, vendors, opposing athletic teams and guests of the District. There is no cost to the District.
Trustee Michael Rives asked why the District needs to have a contract with a hotel in Lancaster.
“This is a multi-faceted contract,” Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said at the Dec. 9 meeting. “Sometimes it’s the lodging, as you can see in the background, for opposing athletic teams and guests of the District, but also, at the same time, at this point in time, we’re using this contract to help service some of our students who are housing insecure.”
Rives thought the District had a contract with the Marriott. Zellet said that she would check on it.
The District conducted an informal Request for Proposals for preferred hotel services and selected Oxford Suites Lancaster. The hotel, at 1651 West Ave. K, has been a sponsor of the college since 2015, according to a letter from Area Sales Manager Brianna Alvarado.
The discounted rate is based on AV College’s ability to direct travel in the estimated amount of 50 annual room nights, according to the agreement.
The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the agreement with Oxford Suites Lancaster at their Dec. 9 meeting. The agreement is good through Dec. 31.
