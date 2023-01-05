AVC Oxford

Patty McClure (left), director of Board & Executive Services for Antelope Valley Community College District; Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet; Board of Trustees President Barbara Gaines; Vice President Michelle Harvey; Clerk Michael Adams; and trustees Michael Rives and Steve Buffalo attend the Dec. 9 meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will continue to use Oxford Suites Lancaster to provide discounted hotel rates for District staff, students, vendors, opposing athletic teams and guests of the District. There is no cost to the District.

Trustee Michael Rives asked why the District needs to have a contract with a hotel in Lancaster.

