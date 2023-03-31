LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District had 10 crime incidents and four arrests in all of 2022, including six stolen vehicles and one burglary according to a crime report submitted to the AV College Board of Trustees for the March 13 meeting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department documents and prepares crime reports of all arrests and incidents that occur on campus and are reported to campus authorities. The crime report is submitted to the Board annually. AV College has contracted with the sheriff’s department since January 2010.

