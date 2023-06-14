AVC winter

Winter intercessions are returning to Antelope Valley College starting in 2024-25, along with two added holidays.

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will reinstate the winter intercession starting with the 2024-25 academic year in compliance with a California Public Employment Relations Board decision that found the district violated the Educational Employment Relations Act by unilaterally changing its academic calendar to eliminate its intersession and expand its summer session from eight to 12 weeks.

AV College trustees on Monday unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees to reinstate winter intercession and the eight-week summer session and approve the 2024-25 academic calender. The calender includes the additional holidays of Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9 and Cesar Chavez Day on April 1.

