LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will reinstate the winter intercession starting with the 2024-25 academic year in compliance with a California Public Employment Relations Board decision that found the district violated the Educational Employment Relations Act by unilaterally changing its academic calendar to eliminate its intersession and expand its summer session from eight to 12 weeks.
AV College trustees on Monday unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees to reinstate winter intercession and the eight-week summer session and approve the 2024-25 academic calender. The calender includes the additional holidays of Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 9 and Cesar Chavez Day on April 1.
“We are very appreciative of the MOU reinstating intercession,” faulty member Cindy Hendrix said at the meeting. “We appreciate the swift resolution to the PERB settlement, and again, thank you, President (Jennifer) Zellet, for making that happen.”
The district dropped the winter intercession and expanded the summer session from eight to 12 weeks starting in January 2021. The change was intended to help increase enrollment and provide more section offerings to a larger number of students.
The AV College Federation of Teachers filed an unfair practice charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board in February 2020 alleging that the district had violated the Educational Employment Relations Act. The union accused the district of multiple violations of the duty to bargain in good faith in regard to the district’s decision to eliminate the winter intercession. In July 2021, the PERB Office of General Counsel dismissed a claim that the district had violated the Educational Employment Relations Act by refusing the supply with faculty union with the requested information, according to the PERB decision.
In August 2021, the district and the faculty union participated in an informal settlement conference but the matter was not resolved and was assigned to PERB’s administrative law division for formal hearing. In February, the Public Employment Relations Board ultimately found that the district “violated the Educational Employment Relations Act … by unilaterally changing its academic calendar to eliminate its intersession and expand its summer session from (eight) to 12 weeks, and by dealing directly with faculty bargaining unit employees regarding the calendar changes, thus bypassing their exclusive representative, the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers,” the decision said. All other claims were dismissed.
PERB ordered the district to rescind the unilaterally adopted changes to the academic calendar at the beginning of the next successive academic year following the service of the final decision in this matter, the decision said.
The district must also make affected employees whole for any losses suffered as a result of the change, including interest at a rate of seven percent per annum.
