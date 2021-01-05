LANCASTER — The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine selected Antelope Valley College 54th on its list of the top 100 colleges and universities, as part of its 2018-19 Top Colleges and Universities for Hispanics list.
The list charts the national progress of Hispanics in higher education and recognizes the institutions that are committed to serving Hispanics’ educational needs, according to the college.
AV College has a 57% Hispanic student population.
“We are proud to be recognized as a college that supports our Hispanic student population in achieving their academic goals,” AV College President Ed Knudson said in a statement. “When our students succeed, our Antelope Valley community thrives.”
The magazine compiled the list from the US Department of Education’s database of completed higher education surveys from all 50 states.
“This database allows us to specify the Hispanic community as one of the variables in each chart,” the magazine’s website said. “We do not edit the survey results in any way, other than sort them in order of the most Hispanic participation and degrees granted, realizing there is a difference between four-year and two-year schools in terms of enrollment and achievement of bachelor’s, master’s and associate degrees among the Hispanic population. Hispanics, like other student populations, explore a variety of career studies. Each year we try to present a snapshot of a variety of degrees achieved in various disciplines in an effort to show what is trending in terms of popularity of different career options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.