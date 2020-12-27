LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College Professor Emeritus Magdalena Caproiu has dedicated her life to learning and teaching.
Caproiu, 90, was born in a small Transylvanian village. She began life without many of the modern conveniences many people take for granted today, such as electricity and running water.
Caproiu wrote a book — “Surviving on Longitude and Latitude: One woman’s journey to find her purpose through education and exploration” — to show people how she developed survival skills to overcome the obstacles she faced.
Caproiu started teaching in 1952. She began her career at Polytechnic Institute in Timisoara, Romania, where she was hired to teach full-time, She later earned her doctorate in mechanical engineering under the shadow of Communism in 1960s Romania.
Caproiu arrived at AV College in 1993. She started as a part-time instructor. In 1998, Caproiu was honored as adjunct faculty member of the year. She later became a full-time faculty member.
Caproiu was recognized as AV College’s 2006-07 Scholar in Residence, the highest honor for a faculty member. AV College even named a scholarship after Caproiu, the Dr. Magdalena Caproiu Scholarship of Excellence.
When Caproiu retired last year, the AV Community College District Board of Trustee granted Caproiu the title of Professor Emeritus.
Caproiu started writing the book when she was still teaching at the college.
“I got a lot of help and support for this,” Caproiu said. “Still, I can remember many, many things. The memories are still very alive.”
Caproiu’s book includes many details that place the reader in the setting she described. For example, her grade school teacher who wore the dark green uniform of Romania’s Iron Guard. He carried a heavy pistol on his belt.
“My teacher was not there to provide a real education, but rather to spread propaganda among the students,” Caproiu wrote. “As a Jewish child, his rhetoric offered an especially painful sting.”
She persevered. She overcame disappointment and other challenges in her life to achieve much in education.
“If they learn something, how to do and how to carry about your will, because it’s not enough to have a will but you need to take action,” Caproiu said.
Caproiu added her former students had a lot of questions about her life experience.
The book’s title is a acknowledgment of Caproiu’s love of travel.
“I have a big map in my room and I travel with my finger on this map,” she said. “I go all over the world. From a young age I liked to travel and to see the world. The surviving of the difficulties I have been through over this life.”
Tanissa Schoen, Caproiu’s granddaughter, found an editor and helped get the book published.
“I helped her figure out a way to get her manuscript in book form and get it published,” Schoen said. “It’s all her; it’s her story. Once I read it I was so amazed because there are stories in there that I didn’t even know about. I just thought this was a perfect opportunity for her to continue her journey of teaching other people because that’s her life purpose.”
The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
