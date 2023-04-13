AVC Cessna jets

The Antelope Valley Community College District will purchase two used Cessna Citation II jets, including one like this, for $1.9 million for use in all of its aeronautical programs.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley College

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Community College District will purchase two used Cessna Citation II jets for $1.9 million for use in all of its aeronautical programs.

AV College has 16 aeronautical programs for which the aircraft will be used, ranging from an eight-week certificate to multiple associate and baccalaureate degree programs.

