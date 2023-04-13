PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Community College District will purchase two used Cessna Citation II jets for $1.9 million for use in all of its aeronautical programs.
AV College has 16 aeronautical programs for which the aircraft will be used, ranging from an eight-week certificate to multiple associate and baccalaureate degree programs.
The AV College Board of Trustees authorized the purchase Monday night on a 4-1 vote, with Trustee Michael Rives dissenting.
Although the college will pay $1.9 million for the jets, officials say these purchases are critical to meet industry standards for some of the college’s most successful programs, including Aircraft Fabrication and Assembly, Aeronautical and Aviation Technology and Airframe Manufacturing Technology. The new aircraft will allow students to work on modern airframes, avionics, fabrication, landing gear and powerplants.
“These are programs that continue to grow year after year, helping our students prepare for rewarding careers in the dynamic aerospace industry,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said in a statement released Tuesday. “But make no mistake, these are very demanding roles and our industry partners require the most highly trained individuals and that requires a serious investment from the college.”
Funding for the aircraft will come from AV College’s Student Equity funds. Some 71.8% of students in the aeronautical programs are Hispanic or Latino/Latina. The aeronautical programs also experience a high success and retention rate among female and male students and across all races and ethnicities and benefit veterans.
The aerospace programs have consistently been an area of growth for the college. In the last three years, the number of certificates and degrees awarded has increased by more than 53%.
“This program is one that produces jobs in a big way and it produces transfers and certificates,” Riley Dwyer, dean of Student Equity, Language and Communication Arts, said during a presentation at the meeting.
The new aircraft will provide up-to-date aircraft skins for students in the Aircraft Fabrication and Assembly program to look at and up-to-date airframes for the Airframe Manufacturing Technology program.
In addition, they will provide the avionics to catch up with new Federal Aviation Administration regulations that students must learn to be qualified for jobs, Greg Bormann, dean of Career Technical Education, said during the presentation.
Aircraft Fabrication and Assembly program students are guaranteed an interview with Northrop Grumman when they complete the eight-week course. The pay ranges from $25 to $30 an hour, or $60,000 a year with the potential for $50 an hour and $100,000 a year after five years, Bormann said. Students who complete the Airframe and Powerplant Technician Program can earn $70,000 a year. Graduates of the Airframe Manufacturing Technology Program baccalaureate can earn $84,000 a year.
The aircraft are at Fox Field. One of them will be torn apart, rendering it inoperable; the other will be used for students’ exams.
Rives asked whether the college could get aircraft parts from the US Department of Defense.
“The issue with the Defense Department is you’re looking at military aircraft,” Maria Clinton, department chair for Aeronautical Sciences and Technology said. “The aircraft that we are purchasing is commercial aviation aircraft, they have a completely different avionics setup and system.”
She said the college has to produce students who can get a job in general aviation, commercial aviation or the Department of Defense.
“We do have donated aircraft that cover the general piece and also the Department of Defense,” Clinton said. “We don’t have anything for the commercial piece.”
